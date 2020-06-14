UrduPoint.com
Shopkeeper Injured During Robbery

Sun 14th June 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Armed robbers have fired to injuries a shopkeeper over resistance during robbery in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said Sunday that four armed bandits stormed into Nazeer Karyana Store in Chak No.248-RB Dalowal and looted cash and other items at gunpoint.

The outlaws became infuriated when the shopkeeper Abid Nazeer presented resistance. They opened fire and injured the shopkeeper serious.

The injured was shifted to Rural Health Center Dijkot where doctors are providing him treatment to save life while the robbers managed to escape from the scene along with booty.

The police registered a case and started investigation but no clue of the criminals was traced out so far.

