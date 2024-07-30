Shopkeeper Injured In Acid Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A shopkeeper was injured in acid attack, in the limits of Factory Area police station.
Police said on Tuesday that two unidentified persons came to a cloth shop situated
at Sardar Market Chaudhry Flour Mill Chowk Tata Bazaar and asked the shopkeeper
to show cloth as they wanted to purchase.
When the shopkeeper started to show them cloth and in the meantime, the suspects
threw acid on his face and fled away.
Shopkeeper Nasir Javaid Ansari, resident of Shehbaz Town received serious injuries
and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP
Iqbal Division to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.
A special police team has been constituted for the arrest of culprits.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago