Shopkeeper Injured In Acid Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Shopkeeper injured in acid attack

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A shopkeeper was injured in acid attack, in the limits of Factory Area police station.

Police said on Tuesday that two unidentified persons came to a cloth shop situated

at Sardar Market Chaudhry Flour Mill Chowk Tata Bazaar and asked the shopkeeper

to show cloth as they wanted to purchase.

When the shopkeeper started to show them cloth and in the meantime, the suspects

threw acid on his face and fled away.

Shopkeeper Nasir Javaid Ansari, resident of Shehbaz Town received serious injuries

and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP

Iqbal Division to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

A special police team has been constituted for the arrest of culprits.

