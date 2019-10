(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Rubbers injured a shopkeeper during a dacoity here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accused entered the shop and injured Ghulam Hussain over resistance during the dacoity.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Civil hospital.