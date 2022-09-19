Shopkeeper injured in firing incident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured a shopkeeper dealing with business of Paan Chhalia in Giri Ganj bazaar in the city.

The police sources said that unknown armed men came at the shop of Paan Chhalia in Giri Gang bazaar and opened fire at the shopkeeper, leaving him critically injured.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene.

The injured was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur and was provided with emergency medical aid. Station House Officer, PS Kotwali reached the spot and got the CCTV footage of CCTV camera.

Kotwali police have been making efforts to trace out the whereabouts of the accused. Further probe was underway.