Shopkeeper Injures Robber

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Shopkeeper injures robber

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A robber was injured during a robbery bid in the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the incident took place at Tahli Chowk near the Satellite Town police station where two robbers entered a shop and started looting it but the shopkeeper opened firing at them.

As a result, a robber identified as Irfan (38) s/o Noor Muhammad, a resident of Bar Moosa, was injured while his accomplice fled.

After getting information, Rescue 1122 officials along with police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured dacoit to DHQ Teaching Hospital. The dacoit was wanted by police in many cases, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

