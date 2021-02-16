Shopkeeper killed by dacoits on resistance

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A shopkeeper of Thatha Raika was shot dead by dacoits in broad daylight when he put up resistance on Tuesday.

According to police sources, shopkeeper Muhammad Aslam Bhatti was returning to his village on a bike after purchasing merchandise when two armed men intercepted him and attempted to snatch cash and other articles. However, he grappled with one of the dacoits. The other dacoit opened fire on him and fled. The injured shopkeepers was shifted to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered a case.

The villagers protested against the increasing incidents of dacoity in the area and called upon the DPO to take solid steps to curb such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, a man of Mohallah Rahmatabad was deprived of his bike from outside his house. The victim Rasheed Ahmad Chatha had parked his bike outside his house, but thieves took it away.

Separately, 10 persons including eight students were seriously injured in two road mishaps at two different palaces due to poor visibility owing to dense fog in the area on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a school van, a rickshaw and a motorcycle collided with a dumper near Soloigin Kharl. As a result, van driver Abbas, Sajid, Ismail and Adnan were seriously injured.

Similarly, a van of a private college met head on a dumper coming from the opposite side near Peelo on Pindi Bhattian Road. In the accident, Shafqat, Qudrat-Ullah, Zain, Mudassar, Hasnain, Haider and Amjad were seriously injured.

The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the Trauma Centre where condition of three of them was reported serious. The police have registered separate cases against the drivers of two dumpers, who managed their escape after the mishaps.