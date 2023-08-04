Open Menu

Shopkeeper Killed By Unknown Assailants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 08:57 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) : Unknown assailants killed shopkeeper by indiscriminate firing in village Adina of District Swabi here on Friday.

According to police, two attackers riding a motorcycle shot injured a shopkeeper, Syed Ashfaq in village Adeena.

The shopkeeper was rushed to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet. Police has registered case against unknown attackers and investigation was underway.

