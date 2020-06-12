UrduPoint.com
Shopkeeper Killed During Robbery In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:01 AM

Armed robbers have fired to death a shopkeeper over resistance during a robbery in the area of Civil Lines police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Armed robbers have fired to death a shopkeeper over resistance during a robbery in the area of Civil Lines police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Athar Rasheed after getting cash from a local bank came on a photocopy shop near Crescent Mills when two armed bandits on a motorcycle entered in his shop.

They had snatched cash of Rs.80,000 at gunpoint and injured shopkeeper Athar Rasheed when he resisted.

The injured was rushed to the Allied Hospital where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, accused managed to escape from the scene along with snatched amount.

Further investigations were underway.

