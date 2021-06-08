Shopkeeper killed over property dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A property dispute took a life of a shopkeeper and left two others injured in Sitiana police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A property dispute took a life of a shopkeeper and left two others injured in Sitiana police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said shopkeeper Haq Hawaz of Chak No 367-GB had an old property dispute with Khalid who with his accomplices gunned down Nawaz while Mehmood and Akram were shifted to ahospital in a critical condition.

The accused fled while the police took the body into custody.