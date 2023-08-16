Open Menu

Shopkeeper Killed, Two Injured On Easyload Dispute In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 07:02 PM

A shopkeeper was murdered and two others wounded over a dispute involving a Rs. 500 Easyload in Attock City on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A shopkeeper was murdered and two others wounded over a dispute involving a Rs. 500 Easyload in Attock City on Wednesday.

According to the police, the dispute over money transfer led to a heated argument between the shopkeeper and the customer.

After exchanging harsh words, the customer pulled out a pistol and started firing, killing the shopkeeper on-the-spot and injuring his son and nephew. The killer managed to escape the scene following the shooting.

The body of the deceased and the injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital while the Attock city police have started a search for the killer after registering a case.

