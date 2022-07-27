UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Looted On Gunpoint

Published July 27, 2022

Shopkeeper looted on gunpoint

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Armed robbers looted thousands of rupees in cash and snatched a motorbike from a shopkeeper in limits of Daira Din Panah police station.

Police source said, two robbers committed robbery on gun point at shop located at Shan chowk on Adda Jhangira bad today's morning.

Robbers fled the scene before police reached out the area. It had started collecting evidences and recording statements about the incident to launch formal inquiry.

