Shopkeeper looted on gunpoint

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Armed robbers looted thousands of rupees in cash and snatched a motorbike from a shopkeeper in limits of Daira Din Panah police station.

Police source said, two robbers committed robbery on gun point at a shop located at Shan chowk on Adda Jhangirabad Wednesday morning.

Robbers fled the scene before police reached out the area. It had started collecting evidences and recording statements about the incident to launch formal enquiry.