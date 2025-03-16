Open Menu

Shopkeeper Nabbed For Harassing 10-year Old Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Shopkeeper nabbed for harassing 10-year old girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Westridge Police on Sunday nabbed a shopkeeper for allegedly harassing a 10-year-old girl.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim's mother, in a complaint filed with the Westridge Police, alleged that the shopkeeper Jahangir harassed her daughter through indecent acts when she had gone to his shop to buy stationery.

The Westridge Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali said that abuse and harassment of children and women were intolerable, and directed the Westridge Police to prepare a challan against the accused with solid evidence so that he should be got punished by the court.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

50 seconds ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

57 seconds ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

31 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

1 hour ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

2 hours ago
29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

3 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

4 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

4 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan