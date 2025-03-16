Shopkeeper nabbed for harassing 10-year old girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Westridge Police on Sunday nabbed a shopkeeper for allegedly harassing a 10-year-old girl.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim's mother, in a complaint filed with the Westridge Police, alleged that the shopkeeper Jahangir harassed her daughter through indecent acts when she had gone to his shop to buy stationery.

The Westridge Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali said that abuse and harassment of children and women were intolerable, and directed the Westridge Police to prepare a challan against the accused with solid evidence so that he should be got punished by the court.