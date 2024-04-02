Shopkeeper robbed on gunpoint

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Two armed robbers snatched money at gunpoint from a shopkeeper in Rangpur area on Tuesday.

Police said as per FIR, Rashid Baloch was moving back home after closing shop at Jawana Bangla when the two unidentified robbers intercepted him.

They snatched money worth Rs. 30,000 from the shopkeeper before escaping late at night yesterday.

Rangpur police station reached out to the location after information and started the inquiry.