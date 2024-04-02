Shopkeeper Robbed On Gunpoint
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Two armed robbers snatched money at gunpoint from a shopkeeper in Rangpur area on Tuesday.
Police said as per FIR, Rashid Baloch was moving back home after closing shop at Jawana Bangla when the two unidentified robbers intercepted him.
They snatched money worth Rs. 30,000 from the shopkeeper before escaping late at night yesterday.
Rangpur police station reached out to the location after information and started the inquiry.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications
More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling for 12 Senate seats begins in Sindh Assembly9 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city39 minutes ago
-
Polling for Senate seats begins in Sindh Assembly39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Iranian consulate in Syria3 hours ago
-
ICP ensures effective measures to combat crime, public safety10 hours ago
-
Senate polls on Tuesday - 30 seats up for grabs10 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi10 hours ago
-
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA11 hours ago
-
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications11 hours ago
-
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints11 hours ago
-
Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities11 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain11 hours ago