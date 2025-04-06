Shopkeeper shot at, injured by robbers

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A shopkeeper was injured by robbers for putting up

resistance in Layyah's Chaubara tehsil on Sunday.

According to police, two alleged robbers stormed into

a shop near Head Weerari within the jurisdiction of

Chaubara police station and shot at and injured shopkeeper,

Muhammad Ismail, when he resisted their robbery bid.

The victim was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters

Hospital for medical treatment.

Police have registered a case against the suspects

and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.