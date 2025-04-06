Shopkeeper Shot At, Injured By Robbers
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A shopkeeper was injured by robbers for putting up
resistance in Layyah's Chaubara tehsil on Sunday.
According to police, two alleged robbers stormed into
a shop near Head Weerari within the jurisdiction of
Chaubara police station and shot at and injured shopkeeper,
Muhammad Ismail, when he resisted their robbery bid.
The victim was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters
Hospital for medical treatment.
Police have registered a case against the suspects
and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.
