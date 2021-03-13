UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeeper Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

Shopkeeper shot dead in Faisalabad

A shopkeeper was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A shopkeeper was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 35-year-old Muhammad Fayyaz was sitting in his shop in Chak No.

74-JB where some unknown assailants came and opened indiscriminate firing at him.

As a result, Fayyaz received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital but he breathed his last in the way while the accused managed to escape from the scene after firing.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Provincial ministers meet Chief Minister , felicit ..

2 minutes ago

Two member gang netted, 6 stolen motorbikes recove ..

2 minutes ago

25 years on, Scottish school massacre 'like yester ..

2 minutes ago

Station Commander, DG PHA visit newly constructed ..

5 minutes ago

At least three dead as Myanmar protests continue a ..

5 minutes ago

Smoke-emitting vehicles fined

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.