Shopkeeper shot dead in Faisalabad

A shopkeeper was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A shopkeeper was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 35-year-old Muhammad Fayyaz was sitting in his shop in Chak No.

74-JB where some unknown assailants came and opened indiscriminate firing at him.

As a result, Fayyaz received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital but he breathed his last in the way while the accused managed to escape from the scene after firing.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused.