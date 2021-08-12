Shopkeeper shot dead in sargodha

A shopkeeper was shot dead by unknown armed men in Cantonment police limits here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A shopkeeper was shot dead by unknown armed men in Cantonment police limits here.

Police said on Thursday that the incident took place at Maher colony where three unknown armed persons riding on a bike came at the shop of Rana Waheed and opened indiscriminate firing at him, killing him on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered a case against the accused and startedinvestigation.