Shopkeeper shot dead in target killing case in Hassanabdal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :A shopkeeper was shot dead in a target killing case in Manoonagar area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Sunday, Police sources said.

Noman- a native of Bai village was sleeping at a place located along with GT road when masked assassinators showered bullets over him resultantly he died on the spot after receiving three bullets.

The assassinators managed to escape from the scene successfully. Later his body was handed over for burial after autopsy at tehsil headquarters hospital. Police registered a murder case and launched further investigation.