Open Menu

Shopkeeper Shot Dead In Target Killing Case In Hassanabdal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Shopkeeper shot dead in target killing case in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :A shopkeeper was shot dead in a target killing case in Manoonagar area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Sunday, Police sources said.

Noman- a native of Bai village was sleeping at a place located along with GT road when masked assassinators showered bullets over him resultantly he died on the spot after receiving three bullets.

The assassinators managed to escape from the scene successfully. Later his body was handed over for burial after autopsy at tehsil headquarters hospital. Police registered a murder case and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Target Killing Police Road Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

13 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

28 minutes ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

58 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

2 hours ago
RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

2 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

3 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

3 hours ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan