Shopkeeper Shot Injured By Dacoits Died In Hospital

Published June 22, 2022

Shopkeeper shot injured by dacoits died in hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A shopkeepers injured by three armed dacoits on Tuesday, died in Nishtar hospital, on Wednesday.

According to hospital sources, three armed dacoits entered into shop, owned by a citizen namely Asghar Shah, resident of Pulmanda in Kotaddu. The shopkeeper offered resistance to foil dacoity bid. The dacoits, in retaliation opened fire.

Resultantly, the shopkeeper sustained injuries.

The dacoits managed to escape safely. The injured shopkeeper was shifted to Nishtar hospital wherein he died. Police is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, local people expressed concern over increase in incidents of dacoities in the district. Three days ago, another person namely Sajjad Hussain Mashuri was also shot dead by unknown dacoits, in limits of Kotaddu Sadar police station.

