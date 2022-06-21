Shopkeeper shot injured by dacoits in Kotaddu

A shopkeepers was shot injured by three armed dacoits when he offered resistance to foil dacoity bid at Patalmanda area in Kotaddu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A shopkeepers was shot injured by three armed dacoits when he offered resistance to foil dacoity bid at Patalmanda area in Kotaddu.

According to hospital sources, three armed dacoits entered into shop, owned by a citizen namely Asghar Shah.

The shopkeeper offered resistance to foil dacoity bid. The dacoits, in retaliation opened fire.

Resultantly, the shopkeeper sustained injuries. The dacoits managed to escape safely. The injured shopkeeper was shifted to Nishtar hospital. Police is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, local people expressed concern over increase in incidents of dacoities in the district.

Two days ago, a man namely Sajjad Hussain Mashuri was also shot dead by unknown dacoits, in limits of Kotaddu Sadar police station.