Shopkeeper Shot, Injured During Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Shopkeeper shot, injured during robbery

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A shopkeeper was shot and injured during a robbery incident in Madina Town area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Tuesday.

Qaiser has reported to Police that he along with his friends was present in his grocery shop when three persons wearing helmet and mask entered the shop and held them hostage at gun point.

Upon resistance, the robbers shot Qaiser and and took away three cell phones, cash and other food items worth Rs 0.3 million, and fled away.

