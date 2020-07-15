UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeeper Shot Killed In Sector I-9/4

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

Shopkeeper shot killed in sector I-9/4

Two unidentified armed attackers on Wednesday shot killed a shopkeeper on Wednesday over unknown reasons in a market at sector I-9/4, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Two unidentified armed attackers on Wednesday shot killed a shopkeeper on Wednesday over unknown reasons in a market at sector I-9/4, police said.

According to police, two armed persons stormed their entry at `Khattak General Store' at Aziz Market sector I-9/4, adjacent to Weekly Bazaar of sector I-9.

They opened indiscriminate firing at the shopkeeper identified as Abdullah and fled away on their motorbike. As a result, the shopkeeper died on the spot.

Police reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital.

Police said that investigation into matter is underway following which it would be ascertained that the person was shot dead in his bid to foil robbery attempt or over an enmity.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Died Robbery Market

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to roll ..

52 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed expresses optimism about recorded ..

1 hour ago

Turkish Embassy In Athens Calls for Extradition of ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

90 corona patients under treatment in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.