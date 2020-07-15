Shopkeeper shot killed in sector I-9/4

Two unidentified armed attackers on Wednesday shot killed a shopkeeper on Wednesday over unknown reasons in a market at sector I-9/4, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Two unidentified armed attackers on Wednesday shot killed a shopkeeper on Wednesday over unknown reasons in a market at sector I-9/4, police said.

According to police, two armed persons stormed their entry at `Khattak General Store' at Aziz Market sector I-9/4, adjacent to Weekly Bazaar of sector I-9.

They opened indiscriminate firing at the shopkeeper identified as Abdullah and fled away on their motorbike. As a result, the shopkeeper died on the spot.

Police reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital.

Police said that investigation into matter is underway following which it would be ascertained that the person was shot dead in his bid to foil robbery attempt or over an enmity.