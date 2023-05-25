Shopkeeper, son injured over dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Unknown men attacked and injured an elderly shopkeeper and his son after the exchange of harsh words in the area of Ahmadpur Gate bazaar.

Police sources said that unknown men came to the shop of an elderly shopkeeper identified as Hafiz and pressurised him to provide them with household items at low prices.

They exchanged harsh words with the shopkeeper and tortured his son and managed to escape from the scene.

The police have started investigating.

Further probe was underway.