Shopkeeper Tortured To Death Over Monetary Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM
A shopkeeper was tortured to death a over monetary dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A shopkeeper was tortured to death a over monetary dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Munir Hussain was running a grocery shop in Chak 6-JB where a villager Pirat purchased some daily use items and did not pay its price.
When the shopkeeper demanded payment of the purchased items, the shopper reportedly got enraged and he along with his accomplices severely tortured the shopkeeper.
As a result, the shopkeeper received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain and he breathed his last on the way.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene, he added.
Recent Stories
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects
NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training
Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard3 minutes ago
-
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas4 minutes ago
-
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered6 minutes ago
-
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC6 minutes ago
-
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects6 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training6 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan17 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers17 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Cracks down against Profiteers, 35 traders fined17 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation calls on Special Rapputor Voule18 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to deal with disease in banana crop: Secretary Agriculture18 minutes ago