Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A shopkeeper was tortured to death a over monetary dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Munir Hussain was running a grocery shop in Chak 6-JB where a villager Pirat purchased some daily use items and did not pay its price.

When the shopkeeper demanded payment of the purchased items, the shopper reportedly got enraged and he along with his accomplices severely tortured the shopkeeper.

As a result, the shopkeeper received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain and he breathed his last on the way.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene, he added.