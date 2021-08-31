Shopkeepers affected due to anti-encroachment campaign meet Admin Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Affected shopkeepers of encroachment removal in Jubilee Cloth Market on Tuesday called on Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at in his office and apprised him about their issues

Murtaza Wahab assured them of full cooperation and said that the problems faced by the owners of the shops in Jubilee Cloth Market would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that the government would take measures on priority basis to enable the shopkeepers in resuming their business activities.

Senior Director Estate Imtiaz Abro and Director Estate Imran Siddiqui were also present.