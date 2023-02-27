Shopkeepers agree on voluntary removal of encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Shopkeepers of the Liaquat Bazaar Peshawar Cantonment have agreed on the voluntary removal of encroachments from the bazaar.

In this connection, a meeting was held here with Shaukatullah Hamdard in the chair.

Besides, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station West Cantt, Javed Khan, Arsalan Khan, Faizan Khan, Haji Riyasat, Haji Nazim, Haji Jehangir and Haji Fayyaz Shakeel, President Tajir Ittehad, KP Mujeeb-ur-Rehman also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, President Tajir Ittehad KP, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman urged the trading community to take collective decisions in the interest of their bazaar and particularly regarding encroachments.

On this occasion, all shopkeepers agreed on drawing a four-foot line to identify encroachments and then Cantonment board and Police should jointly carry out an operation to remove all vendors outside the shops.