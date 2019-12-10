Shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration arrested 5 profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 147,500 on various shopkeepers here on Wednesday.

During a campaign,on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar against profiteers, price control magistrates conducted raids on 275 outlets and imposed fine of Rs 147,500 on 60 profiteers.

Meanwhile the DC directed the officials concerned to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers.

He said that an effective system was also in place for uninterrupted supply of fruit and vegetable in the markets.

Dogar warned that stern action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would be found involved in hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.