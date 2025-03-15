Shopkeepers Arrested For Selling Chicken For Rs 700 Per Kilo
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Two shopkeepers were arrested for selling chicken for Rs 700 per kilo here on Saturday.
Cases are being registered against both the shopkeepers
Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman instructed that no concession will be given to those charging more than the prescribed price.
