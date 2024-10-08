Open Menu

Shopkeepers Asked To Avoid Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The district administration Lakki Marwat is taking pragmatic measures to ensure prompt services to citizens under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda’ program.

As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Serai Naurang Gohar Ali conducted a series of inspections at several locations.

He visited markets where he inspected essential food commodities while verifying prices, quantities, and expiration dates, ensuring that residents have access to quality products.

He carried out inspection of fruit and vegetable shops and the shopkeepers were directed to comply with the officially notified prices.

In collaboration with the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and traffic police, he identified and addressed temporary encroachments that hindered traffic flow in Sarai Naurang bazaar.

Later speaking on the occasion, he said that the administration was committed to extending blessings of the welfare and development initiatives to the masses and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

APP/slm

