UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Asked To Display Official Price Lists

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Shopkeepers asked to display official price lists

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday said that shopkeepers should display price list at prominent places in their shops and sell items at officially prescribed rates

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday said that shopkeepers should display price list at prominent places in their shops and sell items at officially prescribed rates.

He said the district administration was committed to providing quality edible items to citizens at affordable prices. During his visit to the bazaar, the deputy commissioner checked the designated government flour distribution points to ensure the availability of stock for distribution.

He also visited shops to check the price, quantity and expiry of essential food commodities in Ghareeb Abad and Shahi Bazar.

Related Topics

Visit Price Khairpur Government Flour

Recent Stories

Commissioner (DC) Larkana Rabiaya Siyal visits sc ..

Commissioner (DC) Larkana Rabiaya Siyal visits school in Naudero town

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Fed ..

Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Federal Minister for Communicatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. May Transfer 'Significant Number' of ..

Biden Admin. May Transfer 'Significant Number' of Abrams M1 Tanks to Ukraine - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Football Union, UEFA Agree on Interaction ..

Russian Football Union, UEFA Agree on Interaction on Russian Teams' Return to To ..

2 minutes ago
 Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhai ..

Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon

10 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Meets King of Jordan in Amm ..

Israeli Prime Minister Meets King of Jordan in Amman - Prime Minister's Office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.