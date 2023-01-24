Shopkeepers asked to display official price lists

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday said that shopkeepers should display price list at prominent places in their shops and sell items at officially prescribed rates

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday said that shopkeepers should display price list at prominent places in their shops and sell items at officially prescribed rates.

He said the district administration was committed to providing quality edible items to citizens at affordable prices. During his visit to the bazaar, the deputy commissioner checked the designated government flour distribution points to ensure the availability of stock for distribution.

He also visited shops to check the price, quantity and expiry of essential food commodities in Ghareeb Abad and Shahi Bazar.