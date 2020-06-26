UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeepers Asked To Religiously Follow SOPs Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:13 PM

Shopkeepers asked to religiously follow SOPs against COVID-19

Assistant Commissioner of Kulachi Kiramatullah on Friday paid visit to bazaars and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Kulachi Kiramatullah on Friday paid visit to bazaars and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus.

During the visit to bakeries, general stores and hotels, the AC directed shopkeepers to ensure implementation of the government-issued precautionary measures such as wearing face masks, observance of social distancing and use of sanitizers to control the pandemic.

He said the government would not allow anyone to take law into his own hands and put lives of his own and others' people at risk by flouting the SOPs.

He said violators of the prescribed SOPs against COVID-19 would be dealt with sternly.

Related Topics

Visit Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New General Assembly of NUST Alumni Association sw ..

39 seconds ago

Russia May Resume International Air Flights in Jul ..

3 seconds ago

UK teen who threw French boy off London gallery ja ..

4 seconds ago

Pakistan & China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

9 seconds ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas cash relief for 13 ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case pertaining ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.