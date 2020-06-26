Shopkeepers asked to religiously follow SOPs against COVID-19

Assistant Commissioner of Kulachi Kiramatullah on Friday paid visit to bazaars and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Kulachi Kiramatullah on Friday paid visit to bazaars and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus.

During the visit to bakeries, general stores and hotels, the AC directed shopkeepers to ensure implementation of the government-issued precautionary measures such as wearing face masks, observance of social distancing and use of sanitizers to control the pandemic.

He said the government would not allow anyone to take law into his own hands and put lives of his own and others' people at risk by flouting the SOPs.

He said violators of the prescribed SOPs against COVID-19 would be dealt with sternly.