Shopkeepers, citizens fined for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Several shopkeepers and customers were fined for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to control spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Several shopkeepers and customers were fined for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to control spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mangi visited different markets and shopping centres of taluka Latifabad to inspect the compliance of set SOPs and found several shopkeepers and costumers violating government directives to follow standard operating procedures including wearing of face masks on public places.

The AC charged fine of Rs 89400 from shopkeepers and general public for violating health advisory meant for containing COVID-19 spread in the district.

The Assistant Commissioner warned the businessmen and people visiting shopping centres of stern action if they were found violating SOPs in future as steady rising COVID-19 cases could become threat for the people of the district.

Ishtiaq Mangi also provided face masks to those who were fined for violation of COVID-19 health advisory and appealed general public to follow SOPs to control coronavirus spread in the society as prevention was the only way to contain this viral infection.