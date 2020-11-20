UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeepers, Citizens Fined For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:55 PM

Shopkeepers, citizens fined for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Several shopkeepers and customers were fined for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to control spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Several shopkeepers and customers were fined for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to control spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mangi visited different markets and shopping centres of taluka Latifabad to inspect the compliance of set SOPs and found several shopkeepers and costumers violating government directives to follow standard operating procedures including wearing of face masks on public places.

The AC charged fine of Rs 89400 from shopkeepers and general public for violating health advisory meant for containing COVID-19 spread in the district.

The Assistant Commissioner warned the businessmen and people visiting shopping centres of stern action if they were found violating SOPs in future as steady rising COVID-19 cases could become threat for the people of the district.

Ishtiaq Mangi also provided face masks to those who were fined for violation of COVID-19 health advisory and appealed general public to follow SOPs to control coronavirus spread in the society as prevention was the only way to contain this viral infection.

Related Topics

Fine Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

1 minute ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

1 minute ago

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with A ..

1 minute ago

'Emotional distress': S. Korea court orders compen ..

1 minute ago

Teacher held over thrashing student

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.