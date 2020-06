Shopkeepers directed to follow SOPs against COVID-19

Kohat Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Tahir Ali on Thursday visited bazaar and inspected the implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Kohat Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Tahir Ali on Thursday visited bazaar and inspected the implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus.

During inspection, he directed shopkeepers and customers to strictly follow the government's notified precautionary measures to minimize spread of deadly virus.