Shopkeepers Directed To Install Fire Safety Equipments

Civil Defence Officer Syeda Shahrish directed shopkeepers to install fire safety equipments at their shops in order to prevent any mishap here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Civil Defence Officer Syeda Shahrish directed shopkeepers to install fire safety equipments at their shops in order to prevent any mishap here on Friday.

During her visit of Qasba Baseera here, the civil defence officer said that all possible resources were being utilized to control fire cases by adopting preventive measures. She said that installation of fire safety equipments and basic training for emergency like situation were compulsory to minimize fire risk. She said that the civil defence department has initiated a special crackdown from the month of June in which notices were issued to various shopkeepers for installation of fire safety equipments in the first phase while the second phase was being started in which strict action would be taken against violators.

Syeda Shahrish said that 135 shopkeepers have been issued notices in the first phase while checking of their shops was continued adding that challans has been sent to eight shopkeepers over missing fire safety equipments.

She urged shopkeepers to install fire safety equipments at their shops in order to prevent any untoward incident.

