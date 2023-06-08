Shopkeepers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Rab Nawaz on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 105,000 on shopkeepers over profiteering near Sial morr.

According to the official sources, the assistant commissioner in coordination with motorway policechecked various shops and found various shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

To which, the fine was imposed on profiteers.