Shopkeepers Fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on shopkeepers over violation against the price list in the city.

According to official sources, Regulation Officer MC/Price Control Magistrate Zoya Masood checked shops and found shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

