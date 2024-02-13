Shopkeepers Fined
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:55 PM
The district administration on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on shopkeepers over violation against the price list in the city
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on shopkeepers over violation against the price list in the city.
According to official sources, Regulation Officer MC/Price Control Magistrate Zoya Masood checked shops and found shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April
PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets
Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T20
Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation
No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur
Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies
Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal
HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM
PESCO notifies power suspension
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April1 minute ago
-
PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets1 minute ago
-
Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation59 seconds ago
-
No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies1 minute ago
-
Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive1 minute ago
-
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal21 minutes ago
-
Five booked over violation of child labour act26 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for PSL26 minutes ago
-
2265 kites confiscated, 13 kite sellers held26 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio campaign reviewed46 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of police constable remembered46 minutes ago