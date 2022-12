SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 322,200 to various shopkeepers over encroachments during last month.

Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the teams inspected various markets of the city and imposed Rs 322,200 fine on shopkeepers over encroachments.