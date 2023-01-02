Shopkeepers fined for encroachments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 252,700 on various shopkeepers over encroachments during the month of December.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets of the city on a daily basis.

The team imposed fines on shopkeepers in urdu Bazaar, Kutchery bazaar,General Bus Stand, Block no 2 and Sharbat chowk over encroachmentsduring the last month.