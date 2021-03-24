Shopkeepers fined for flouting plastic bags' ban in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner of Secretariat Islamabad Wednesday fined shopkeepers and restaurant owners for flouting the ban on use of polythene bags in the Federal capital.

According to a news release, the AC visited area of Bari Imam to check the unauthorised use of polythene bags and issued warnings to the violators after imposing fines.

He also inspected fruit, vegetable, milk, tandoor and meat shops, restaurants and merchant stores in the area of Bari Imam. Two persons were arrested for overcharging.