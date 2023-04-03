UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Fined For Hoarding, Overcharging In March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Shopkeepers fined for hoarding, overcharging in March

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates got registered cases against 68 shopkeepers, while 110 accused were arrested for profiteering and hoarding across the district during month of March.

A fine of Rs. 3,465,000 was imposed on 958 profiteers,while 42 shops and godowns were sealed across the district during the last month.

On the instructions of the Punjab government, the price control magistrates conducted a total of 23,893 inspections in the four tehsils of Sialkot district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan.

During the inspections, 68 cases were registered against those selling food items at prices higher than the fixed rates while 110 people were found guilty of not displaying rate lists, overcharging and hoarding.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan directed the price magistrates to continue the process of checking and to take indiscriminate action against those responsible for artificial inflation.

