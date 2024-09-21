Open Menu

Shopkeepers Fined For Hoarding, Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) District administration raided and fined Rs2 million on shopkeepers over violations including hoarding, profiteering and adulteration during September.

Under directions of Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali, action is being taken across the district against profiteering, hoarding, and adulteration. According to a report issued by the Deputy Commissioner's office, a total of Rs2 million fine was imposed during the current month for violations such as profiteering, hoarding, and not displaying the official price list prominently. Out of this, Rs159,000 was fined for overcharging on bread, while over Rs 1.

8 million was collected for overpricing other food items.

In August, a total of Rs. 3.94 million fine was collected. As per details, in Tehsil Muzaffargarh, 18 Price Control Magistrates inspected 2,906 shops in September, collecting a fine of Rs1 million, registering 5 FIRs, sealing 5 shops, and arresting 20 shopkeepers. In Tehsil Jatoi, 5 Price Control Magistrates inspected 4,697 shops, collecting a fine of Rs. 476,000, registering 8 FIRs, and arresting 7 shopkeepers. In Tehsil Alipur, 6 Price Control Magistrates inspected 3,806 shops, collecting fines of Rs. 465,000, registering 23 FIRs, and arresting 26 shopkeepers, said an official handout issued here.

