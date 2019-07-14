UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration continuing its drive against overcharging conducted raids on a number of areas besides the Sunday Bazars across the provincial capital.

Price Control Magistrates inspected the retail price of various fruits, vegetables and other commodities at towns level and imposed fines on the violators of Price Act.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed issued directions to the price control officials to continue crackdown against the hoarders and profiteers across the city to ensure availability of essential items to the masses on reduced rates.

Related Topics

Price Sunday

Recent Stories

Govt reduces tax deduction on mobile recharge

1 hour ago

These Pakistani celebs took the Bottle cap challen ..

1 hour ago

Tabdeeli in Saudi Arabia as women can now travel w ..

2 hours ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minis ..

2 hours ago

Suleman Shehbaz refutes Daily Mail’s report, ter ..

2 hours ago

Rain at Lord’s to delay World Cup final

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.