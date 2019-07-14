Shopkeepers fined for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration continuing its drive against overcharging conducted raids on a number of areas besides the Sunday Bazars across the provincial capital.

Price Control Magistrates inspected the retail price of various fruits, vegetables and other commodities at towns level and imposed fines on the violators of Price Act.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed issued directions to the price control officials to continue crackdown against the hoarders and profiteers across the city to ensure availability of essential items to the masses on reduced rates.