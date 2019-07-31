Shopkeepers fined for overcharging

The district administration is taking tangible measures to provide edible items at affordable prices to masses

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking tangible measures to provide edible items at affordable prices to masses.

After receiving complaints on overcharging, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Astore, Azimullah Khan had instructed the magistrates to check price lists at markets' shops in the district on daily basis and take action against profiteers.

During surprise visit by the magistrates here Wednesday, several shopkeepers were fined for violating prescribed rate lists.

The DC has warned that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who were overcharging customers.

Meanwhile, people have appreciated the efforts of district administration for ensuring food items at affordable prices.