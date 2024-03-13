Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging During Ramadan Crackdown
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arsalan Chaudhary cracked down on profiteers in Larkana city during the month of Ramadan
Larkana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arsalan Chaudhary cracked down on profiteers in Larkana city during the month of Ramadan.
He visited various areas including Pakistani Chowk, Fish market, Subzi Market, and others to ensure that prices were being controlled.
The Chief Secretary Sindh had issued special directions to control prices during Ramadan, leading the inspectors to take action against shopkeepers who were overcharging for vegetables and fruits. A total of 10 shopkeepers were fined a total of rupees 17,500 for charging excessive prices.
Furthermore, a hotel that was open during morning hours was fined five thousand rupees and instructed to open only at the time of Iftar. The Assistant Commissioner warned all traders and shopkeepers to adhere to the prices set by the market committee for Ramadan, threatening strict action including fines and shop closures for those who raised prices.
Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Chaudhary emphasized that no one would be allowed to charge higher prices during Ramadan, and warned all shopkeepers to follow price controls or face consequences for profiteering.
Recent Stories
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand
Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days
LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients
Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.
Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC9 minutes ago
-
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand9 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force9 minutes ago
-
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD9 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days9 minutes ago
-
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines13 minutes ago
-
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 1413 minutes ago
-
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients13 minutes ago
-
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.13 minutes ago
-
KATI membership renewal deadline March 31: Qandhari9 minutes ago
-
SFA, retailers to take action against milk adulteration unanimously8 minutes ago
-
KP minister, MNA visit DHQ hospital Bannu8 minutes ago