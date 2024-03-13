Open Menu

Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging During Ramadan Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arsalan Chaudhary cracked down on profiteers in Larkana city during the month of Ramadan

Larkana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arsalan Chaudhary cracked down on profiteers in Larkana city during the month of Ramadan.

He visited various areas including Pakistani Chowk, Fish market, Subzi Market, and others to ensure that prices were being controlled.

The Chief Secretary Sindh had issued special directions to control prices during Ramadan, leading the inspectors to take action against shopkeepers who were overcharging for vegetables and fruits. A total of 10 shopkeepers were fined a total of rupees 17,500 for charging excessive prices.

Furthermore, a hotel that was open during morning hours was fined five thousand rupees and instructed to open only at the time of Iftar. The Assistant Commissioner warned all traders and shopkeepers to adhere to the prices set by the market committee for Ramadan, threatening strict action including fines and shop closures for those who raised prices.

Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Chaudhary emphasized that no one would be allowed to charge higher prices during Ramadan, and warned all shopkeepers to follow price controls or face consequences for profiteering.

