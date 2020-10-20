Shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Buner

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Buner Muhammad Ali said Tuesday the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by providing them essential items at affordable prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Buner Muhammad Ali said Tuesday the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by providing them essential items at affordable prices.

He expressed these views while visiting various bazaars including Suwari, Batara and Dewani Baba and checked prices and quality of different prices.

During inspection he fined several shopkeepers for overcharging and selling expired items. He said district administration would ensure that people get edible items at officially prescribed rates.

He directed shopkeepers to display price list at prominent place and sell daily use commodities accordingly.

He said that the district administration had launched a crackdown against hoarding and profiteering, adding strict action would be taken against those who took law and into own hands and get involved in unlawful business practices.