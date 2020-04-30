UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:43 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad on Thursday checked the prices of essential commodities at markets and imposed fine of Rs. 30000 on shopkeepers for overcharging prices during the month of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad on Thursday checked the prices of essential commodities at markets and imposed fine of Rs. 30000 on shopkeepers for overcharging prices during the month of Ramazan.

The Mukhtiarkar, Altaf Korejo visited different markets of taluka Qasimabad and checked prices of essential items and found irregularities at different shops.

A fine of Rs.30000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty including overpricing and hoarding.

On the occasion, Mukhtiarkar warned that strict action would be taken against violators as district administration could not tolerate price hike during Ramazan.

