Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging In Kohat
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:34 PM
Conducting raids in various markets of the city, a team of district administration arrested seven shopkeepers for overcharging and ignoring government approved price list
A team of district administration Wednesday visited shops situated in old general bus stand and chicken market arresting five shopkeepers for overcharging.
Officials also inspected shops in Sasta Bazar and Tehsil Gate and fined shopkeepers for not displaying price on prominent places.