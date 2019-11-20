UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging In Kohat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:34 PM

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Kohat

Conducting raids in various markets of the city, a team of district administration arrested seven shopkeepers for overcharging and ignoring government approved price list

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Conducting raids in various markets of the city, a team of district administration arrested seven shopkeepers for overcharging and ignoring government approved price list.

A team of district administration Wednesday visited shops situated in old general bus stand and chicken market arresting five shopkeepers for overcharging.

Officials also inspected shops in Sasta Bazar and Tehsil Gate and fined shopkeepers for not displaying price on prominent places.

