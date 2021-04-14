Shopkeepers fined for overcharging of essential commodities

The district administration on Wednesday fined several grocery, vegetable, fruit, dairy and other shops for overcharging prices of essential commodities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday fined several grocery, vegetable, fruit, dairy and other shops for overcharging prices of essential commodities.

As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad, Mukhtiarkar Rural visited different markets of the respective talukas and imposed fine over several shops for not implementing on price list issued by the district administration.

AC Latifabad Fatima Saima Ahmed visited different markets and imposed a fine of Rs. 20000 over marts and dairy shops for charging prices higher than fixed by administration.

Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad visited various places and checked price implementation and found several grocery, fruit, vegetable and dairy shops violating government directive and imposed fine of Rs.120000 against them.

In Hyderabad Rural Mukhtiarkar Faheem Mangi conducted surprise raids in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs.19000 against shopkeepers for charging higher prices than fixed by the government.

Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar city Abubakar Sadhayo visited the main Lajpat Road market and checked prices and found everything was satisfactory, an official statement said.