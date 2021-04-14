UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging Of Essential Commodities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:53 PM

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging of essential commodities

The district administration on Wednesday fined several grocery, vegetable, fruit, dairy and other shops for overcharging prices of essential commodities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday fined several grocery, vegetable, fruit, dairy and other shops for overcharging prices of essential commodities.

As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad, Mukhtiarkar Rural visited different markets of the respective talukas and imposed fine over several shops for not implementing on price list issued by the district administration.

AC Latifabad Fatima Saima Ahmed visited different markets and imposed a fine of Rs. 20000 over marts and dairy shops for charging prices higher than fixed by administration.

Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad visited various places and checked price implementation and found several grocery, fruit, vegetable and dairy shops violating government directive and imposed fine of Rs.120000 against them.

In Hyderabad Rural Mukhtiarkar Faheem Mangi conducted surprise raids in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs.19000 against shopkeepers for charging higher prices than fixed by the government.

Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar city Abubakar Sadhayo visited the main Lajpat Road market and checked prices and found everything was satisfactory, an official statement said.

Related Topics

Fine Road Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Market Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Al Jalila Ch ..

11 minutes ago

Very hot, dry weather forecast in most parts of Si ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers at VITF urge diversification in export pr ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Hazara for setting up Sasta Bazaar ac ..

3 minutes ago

Biden to Pledge Continued US Support for Afghan Fo ..

13 minutes ago

Heads of Russian, Iranian Delegations Discuss JCPO ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.