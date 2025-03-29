Open Menu

Shopkeepers Fined For Overpricing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Shopkeepers fined for overpricing

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Crackdown Continued against vendors found involved in overpricing in Shaheed Benazirabad and19 shopkeepers were Imposed fines to the tune of Rs10,600.

The raiding teams led by Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars in all Talukas initiated action against shopkeepers charging excessive prices for essential commodities, on the instructions of deputy commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon.

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars from all four tehsils reviewed the prices of essential goods, including grocery items, vegetables, fruits, meat, and dairy products.

As a result, fines totaling were imposed on 19 shopkeepers found guilty of overpricing. The district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring price control and taking strict action against profiteering to provide relief to the public.

APP/ rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

5 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

5 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

6 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

6 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

7 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

7 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

7 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

7 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

7 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

7 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan