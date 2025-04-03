Shopkeepers Fined For Overpricing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Various shopkeepers were fined over profiteering during ongoing crackdown launched against profiteers in the city here on Thursday.
According to a official sources, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Price Control Magistrate and Naib Tehsildar Sargodha Ali Rana conducted raids in various markets of New Satellite Town and found shopkeepers selling essential food items at prices higher than the official rates.
He imposed a total of Rs. 50,000 fine on them.
The price control magistrate said that ensuring availability of essential food items at controlled rates was top priority of the Punjab government. He said that surprise inspections were conducted at different locations, and strict legal action was taken against the law violators without any discrimination.
