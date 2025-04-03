Open Menu

Shopkeepers Fined For Overpricing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Shopkeepers fined for overpricing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Various shopkeepers were fined over profiteering during ongoing crackdown launched against profiteers in the city here on Thursday.

According to a official sources, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Price Control Magistrate and Naib Tehsildar Sargodha Ali Rana conducted raids in various markets of New Satellite Town and found shopkeepers selling essential food items at prices higher than the official rates.

He imposed a total of Rs. 50,000 fine on them.

The price control magistrate said that ensuring availability of essential food items at controlled rates was top priority of the Punjab government. He said that surprise inspections were conducted at different locations, and strict legal action was taken against the law violators without any discrimination.

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

11 minutes ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

26 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

1 hour ago
 Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

2 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

5 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

6 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

13 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

14 hours ago
 Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

14 hours ago
 India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan